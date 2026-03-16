Aryna Sabalenka's Gritty Comeback: Triumph at Indian Wells

Aryna Sabalenka demonstrated remarkable perseverance by winning the Indian Wells final despite initial setbacks. The world number one overcame a challenging start to outplay Elena Rybakina in a thrilling 3-6 6-3 7-6(6) finale, a match that further cemented her reputation as a formidable competitor.

Reflecting on her victory, Sabalenka revealed her strategic approach, involving numerous contingency plans. However, when those early plans faltered, she resorted to sheer tenacity and adapted her play to counteract her opponent's strengths. Her aggressive style eventually tipped the balance in her favor.

Sabalenka credited her past experiences in losing high-stakes matches for building her mental toughness. She emphasized the importance of staying focused, even when trailing, and highlighted how these lessons allowed her to maintain composure and secure the title, showcasing her evolving maturity as a tennis champion.

(With inputs from agencies.)