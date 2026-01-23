Race to Fukuoka: India's Top Runners Head to Asian Championships

The 60th National Cross-Country Championships slated for Saturday in Ranchi will also serve as a crucial selection trial for the upcoming continental event in Japan next month.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) revealed plans on Friday to shortlist both senior and junior (U20) athletes for the Asian Cross Country Championships during the Ranchi competition. The top four runners from each senior and junior division, segregated into male and female categories, will be selected for the Indian team.

AFI president Bahadur Singh Sagoo announced that a 16-member national team, including eight female athletes, will represent India at the 18th Asian Cross-Country Championships, scheduled for February 21 in Fukuoka, Japan. A total of 35 teams, including state-affiliated units, will vie in the National Cross Country Championships this Saturday. Overall, 732 athletes, featuring 328 female runners, have confirmed their participation in the first domestic event of the 2026 season. Categories range from a 10km race for seniors to varying distances for juniors and youths.

(With inputs from agencies.)