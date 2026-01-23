Left Menu

World Cup Boycott: A Clash of Politics and Sports

German soccer official Oke Göttlich proposes a boycott of the World Cup due to U.S. President Trump's controversial actions. Concern arises over values and geopolitical tensions, as boycotts reminiscent of the 1980s Olympics are discussed. Resistance is expected from top football executives amid rising ticket prices and travel restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 23-01-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 23:19 IST
World Cup Boycott: A Clash of Politics and Sports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

A German soccer federation executive has called for a potential boycott of the upcoming World Cup, citing concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's actions. Oke Göttlich, president of St. Pauli and a federation vice president, expressed the need for urgent discussions in an interview with the Hamburger Morgenpost.

Göttlich's concerns stem from Trump's attempted acquisition of Greenland and his proposed tariffs on European nations, possibly fracturing the NATO alliance. He believes the threat level surpasses that of the 1980s Olympic boycotts. As the U.S. prepares to co-host the World Cup, issues over high ticket prices and travel restrictions have further fueled the debate.

Notable figures like federation president Bernd Neuendorf and FIFA's Gianni Infantino may resist the boycott proposal. Göttlich emphasizes the importance of defending societal values amidst rising political tensions, highlighting the unique history of St. Pauli, where sports and political activism converge in the heart of Hamburg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

