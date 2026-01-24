Heatwave Drama: Sinner Battles Through the Australian Open
Jannik Sinner faced physical challenges due to intense heat at the Australian Open but recovered to secure a third-round victory. The tournament enforced heat rules, suspending play as temperatures soared. Key matches included wins by Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka, who both secured spots in the Round of 16.
On a blistering day at the Australian Open, Jannik Sinner found himself struggling physically amid intensifying heat. The Italian was limping and battling cramps during his third-round match against Eliot Spizzirri. Play was suspended to close the roof on Rod Laver Arena, offering Sinner much-needed respite.
After the break, Sinner staged a comeback, clinching a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory. Attributing his win to the cooler indoor conditions, Sinner acknowledged his need to improve physical endurance. Meanwhile, Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka advanced seamlessly, showcasing determination and style, respectively, in their matches.
The night session held further excitement with Novak Djokovic aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title. The tournament's heat scale hitting a maximum of 5 highlighted the challenging conditions, but players powered through, delivering compelling performances for tennis fans worldwide.
