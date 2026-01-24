Heatwave Drama: Sinner Battles Through the Australian Open

On a blistering day at the Australian Open, Jannik Sinner found himself struggling physically amid intensifying heat. The Italian was limping and battling cramps during his third-round match against Eliot Spizzirri. Play was suspended to close the roof on Rod Laver Arena, offering Sinner much-needed respite.

After the break, Sinner staged a comeback, clinching a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory. Attributing his win to the cooler indoor conditions, Sinner acknowledged his need to improve physical endurance. Meanwhile, Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka advanced seamlessly, showcasing determination and style, respectively, in their matches.

The night session held further excitement with Novak Djokovic aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title. The tournament's heat scale hitting a maximum of 5 highlighted the challenging conditions, but players powered through, delivering compelling performances for tennis fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)