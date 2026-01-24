Left Menu

Bansari Solanki's Heroic Saves Secure SG Pipers’ Maiden Title

Goalkeeper Bansari Solanki played a vital role in SG Pipers' first Women's Hero Hockey India League triumph. Her crucial saves during the shootout against Shrachi Bengal Tigers, following a 1-1 draw, secured her team’s victory and earned her the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 14:52 IST
Goalkeeper
  • Country:
  • India

Bansari Solanki's composed goalkeeping was instrumental in securing SG Pipers' first Women's Hero Hockey India League title. Her clutch performance in the shootout finale secured a dramatic win over Shrachi Bengal Tigers.

Introduced for the deciding shootout, Solanki, 24, made a series of brilliant saves, including a critical penalty stop, which clinched victory for SG Pipers. Her standout performance also garnered her the Goalkeeper of the Tournament honor.

In the wake of their triumph, Solanki attributed her success to managing pressure and focusing on the present, as well as learning from past shootout losses. She praised the supportive team environment and Hero HIL for enhancing players' competitive exposure.

