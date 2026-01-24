Bansari Solanki's Heroic Saves Secure SG Pipers’ Maiden Title

Bansari Solanki's composed goalkeeping was instrumental in securing SG Pipers' first Women's Hero Hockey India League title. Her clutch performance in the shootout finale secured a dramatic win over Shrachi Bengal Tigers.

Introduced for the deciding shootout, Solanki, 24, made a series of brilliant saves, including a critical penalty stop, which clinched victory for SG Pipers. Her standout performance also garnered her the Goalkeeper of the Tournament honor.

In the wake of their triumph, Solanki attributed her success to managing pressure and focusing on the present, as well as learning from past shootout losses. She praised the supportive team environment and Hero HIL for enhancing players' competitive exposure.