Karnataka's Roadmap to Unified Prosperity: A Call for Democratic Integrity

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has highlighted the significance of reinforcing social, economic, and political democracy, focusing on Karnataka's strides in welfare, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and farmer support. During his Republic Day address, he celebrated the shift from monarchy to democracy, urging citizens to uphold the legacy of freedom fighters through responsible participation.

Governor Gehlot stressed that liberty, equality, and fraternity are essential democratic pillars, warning against their separation. He praised Karnataka's initiatives, such as massive welfare spending and innovative women's safety measures. Additionally, Gehlot discussed the state's commitment to economic and educational empowerment through targeted reforms and investments.

Emphasizing both federalism and unity, Gehlot underscored Karnataka's leadership in technology, startups, and law enforcement. He called on citizens to cherish constitutional values, stressing democracy's survival through informed choices. Concluding, he echoed Ambedkar's philosophy, advocating for a harmonious and prosperous future, rooted in unity in diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)