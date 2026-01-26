Skilled India: A Future-Ready Workforce Showcase

During the Republic Day parade, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship showcased a striking tableau that emphasized India's emergence as a global force in fostering a skilled and innovative workforce. This display highlighted the nation's commitment to inclusivity and sustainable growth.

The tableau, themed 'Powered by Skills: Building a Self-Reliant, Future-Ready India', featured a tractor unit showcasing women embracing non-traditional skills. It underscored India's aim to become the skill capital of the world, ready for the future.

Depictions of trades in renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and automotive sectors illustrated future readiness. Self-reliance was shown through artisans in traditional crafts equipped with modern tools, supporting small enterprises. The central brain installation symbolized a balance of creative and technical skills, with cogs signifying collaboration between government and industry for inclusive growth.