Swiatek Advances, Osaka Exits: Key Highlights from Australian Open Day 7
Day 7 at the Australian Open saw Iga Swiatek progressing, Naomi Osaka withdrawing due to injury, and the heat impacting play. Swiatek defeated Anna Kalinskaya to move to the fourth round, while Osaka's exit allowed Maddison Inglis a walkover. The extreme temperatures forced schedule adjustments.
Day 7 at the Australian Open delivered thrilling tennis action and unexpected developments. Six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek powered past Russia's Anna Kalinskaya to secure her spot in the fourth round, continuing her pursuit of a first Australian Open title.
In a major setback, Naomi Osaka withdrew from the competition citing an injury, granting her opponent Maddison Inglis a walkover. Osaka expressed her disappointment, noting the decision was necessary to prevent further harm and ensure a full recovery.
The extreme Melbourne heat significantly impacted play, leading to the closure of outer courts and the implementation of the tournament's extreme heat policy. This brought a new layer of challenge to the players, as the tournament marched on under the scorching conditions.