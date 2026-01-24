Left Menu

Swiatek Advances, Osaka Exits: Key Highlights from Australian Open Day 7

Day 7 at the Australian Open saw Iga Swiatek progressing, Naomi Osaka withdrawing due to injury, and the heat impacting play. Swiatek defeated Anna Kalinskaya to move to the fourth round, while Osaka's exit allowed Maddison Inglis a walkover. The extreme temperatures forced schedule adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:31 IST
Swiatek Advances, Osaka Exits: Key Highlights from Australian Open Day 7
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Day 7 at the Australian Open delivered thrilling tennis action and unexpected developments. Six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek powered past Russia's Anna Kalinskaya to secure her spot in the fourth round, continuing her pursuit of a first Australian Open title.

In a major setback, Naomi Osaka withdrew from the competition citing an injury, granting her opponent Maddison Inglis a walkover. Osaka expressed her disappointment, noting the decision was necessary to prevent further harm and ensure a full recovery.

The extreme Melbourne heat significantly impacted play, leading to the closure of outer courts and the implementation of the tournament's extreme heat policy. This brought a new layer of challenge to the players, as the tournament marched on under the scorching conditions.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026