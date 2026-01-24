Swiatek Advances, Osaka Exits: Key Highlights from Australian Open Day 7

Day 7 at the Australian Open delivered thrilling tennis action and unexpected developments. Six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek powered past Russia's Anna Kalinskaya to secure her spot in the fourth round, continuing her pursuit of a first Australian Open title.

In a major setback, Naomi Osaka withdrew from the competition citing an injury, granting her opponent Maddison Inglis a walkover. Osaka expressed her disappointment, noting the decision was necessary to prevent further harm and ensure a full recovery.

The extreme Melbourne heat significantly impacted play, leading to the closure of outer courts and the implementation of the tournament's extreme heat policy. This brought a new layer of challenge to the players, as the tournament marched on under the scorching conditions.