LPG Shortage: Political Clash Over Cylinder Crisis
Opposition parties are pressing the government over alleged LPG shortages. The ruling coalition stands by PM Modi, who dismissed panic and called for measures against black-marketing. The political discourse is intensified by regional instability. Leaders urge unity to transform the crisis into opportunity.
- Country:
- India
The issue of alleged LPG shortages has become a battleground between opposition parties and the ruling alliance. On Friday, opposition leaders called on the central government to address the reported scarcity, which they claim is affecting citizens nationwide.
In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his supporters have accused the opposition of creating unnecessary panic and sensationalizing the issue. During an address at the NXT Summit, Modi emphasized the need for state governments to increase vigilance against black-marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders.
Concerns have been raised regarding the impact of the conflict in West Asia on India's energy security. Opposition voices, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, highlight the difficulties faced by rural households and businesses. However, government proponents stress India's comprehensive strategy and urge political unity to resolve the energy challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- LPG
- shortage
- Modi
- West Asia
- energy security
- opposition
- politics
- Shiv Sena
- Congress
- Gulf nations
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi's Bold Assertions on Nehru, Kanshi Ram, and Energy Security
Historic Move: Opposition Pushes for CEC's Removal
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Central Government of Compromising India's Energy Security
Rahul Gandhi Questions Congress's Past and India's Energy Security
Opposition Uproar in Goa: Fight Over Private Members' Bills