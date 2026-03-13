LPG Shortage: Political Clash Over Cylinder Crisis

The issue of alleged LPG shortages has become a battleground between opposition parties and the ruling alliance. On Friday, opposition leaders called on the central government to address the reported scarcity, which they claim is affecting citizens nationwide.

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his supporters have accused the opposition of creating unnecessary panic and sensationalizing the issue. During an address at the NXT Summit, Modi emphasized the need for state governments to increase vigilance against black-marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders.

Concerns have been raised regarding the impact of the conflict in West Asia on India's energy security. Opposition voices, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, highlight the difficulties faced by rural households and businesses. However, government proponents stress India's comprehensive strategy and urge political unity to resolve the energy challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)