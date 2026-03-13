Left Menu

LPG Shortage: Political Clash Over Cylinder Crisis

Opposition parties are pressing the government over alleged LPG shortages. The ruling coalition stands by PM Modi, who dismissed panic and called for measures against black-marketing. The political discourse is intensified by regional instability. Leaders urge unity to transform the crisis into opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:17 IST
LPG Shortage: Political Clash Over Cylinder Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The issue of alleged LPG shortages has become a battleground between opposition parties and the ruling alliance. On Friday, opposition leaders called on the central government to address the reported scarcity, which they claim is affecting citizens nationwide.

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his supporters have accused the opposition of creating unnecessary panic and sensationalizing the issue. During an address at the NXT Summit, Modi emphasized the need for state governments to increase vigilance against black-marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders.

Concerns have been raised regarding the impact of the conflict in West Asia on India's energy security. Opposition voices, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, highlight the difficulties faced by rural households and businesses. However, government proponents stress India's comprehensive strategy and urge political unity to resolve the energy challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026