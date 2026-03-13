Lok Sabha Approves Additional Rs 2.01 Lakh Crore Fiscal Spending Amid LPG Crisis Protests

The Lok Sabha on Friday approved the second batch of supplementary spending demands, sanctioning an additional Rs 2.01 lakh crore for the current fiscal year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured that the fiscal deficit will remain within Revised Estimates, allaying concerns over increased expenditure.

The session was marked by opposition protests regarding LPG availability amid the West Asia crisis, along with vocal approval of the spending package.

