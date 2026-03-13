Lok Sabha Approves Additional Rs 2.01 Lakh Crore Fiscal Spending Amid LPG Crisis Protests
The Lok Sabha approved an additional Rs 2.01 lakh crore spending for the fiscal year, keeping the fiscal deficit within Revised Estimates. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confirmed no increase beyond the Budget Estimates, addressing opposition concerns during protests over LPG availability amid the West Asia crisis.
The Lok Sabha on Friday approved the second batch of supplementary spending demands, sanctioning an additional Rs 2.01 lakh crore for the current fiscal year.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured that the fiscal deficit will remain within Revised Estimates, allaying concerns over increased expenditure.
The session was marked by opposition protests regarding LPG availability amid the West Asia crisis, along with vocal approval of the spending package.
