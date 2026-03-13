Tragic Loss in Iraq: KC-135 Crash Claims Four Lives

A tragic incident unfolded as a US military KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, resulting in the deaths of four out of the six crew members on board. This devastating news was confirmed by Central Command in a recent statement.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are currently under investigation, but officials have confirmed that neither hostile fire nor friendly fire contributed to the aircraft's loss. The focus remains on understanding what led to this unfortunate event.

Rescue efforts are continuing as teams work diligently at the site. The American military community is now grappling with this profound loss as they await further details from the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)