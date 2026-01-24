Left Menu

Wawrinka's Australian Open Farewell: A Gracious Exit

Swiss tennis veteran Stan Wawrinka exited his final Australian Open, losing to American Taylor Fritz. The 40-year-old, who won the 2014 title in Melbourne, battled valiantly but ultimately succumbed. Wawrinka, celebrated by the crowd, shared a memorable farewell moment with tournament director Craig Tiley.

Updated: 24-01-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:48 IST
Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka, the Swiss tennis legend, has bowed out of his last Australian Open after losing to Taylor Fritz on Saturday. The three-time major winner received warm applause from fans, marking the end of an era as he announced his upcoming retirement in 2026.

Wawrinka, known for his fighting spirit, overcame Laslo Djere and Arthur Gea in earlier rounds but couldn't secure victory over ninth seed Fritz this time. Despite taking a medical timeout and giving his best, Wawrinka struggled to maintain his pace during the match.

Fritz, who prevailed in a challenging environment, praised Wawrinka's dedication and drive. Following the match, a touching video tribute was played, and Wawrinka shared a farewell drink with tournament director Craig Tiley, making for a poignant farewell moment.

