Sports: Building Leadership and Future Leaders in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the significance of sports in nurturing discipline, leadership, and teamwork during her address at the annual sports day at Delhi Public School.

She stated that experiences on the sports field lay the groundwork for future success in various life aspects, encouraging students to embrace sports wholeheartedly.

Highlighting the role of students as brand ambassadors for a developed Delhi, Gupta called for a balance between academics and sports to forge responsible citizens and future leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)