Sports: Building Leadership and Future Leaders in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the role of sports in shaping children's leadership, discipline, and positive outlook. Speaking at Delhi Public School's annual sports day, she emphasized the impact of sports on future success and encouraged a balance between academics and physical activities. Gupta envisioned a developed Delhi through sportsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 17:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the significance of sports in nurturing discipline, leadership, and teamwork during her address at the annual sports day at Delhi Public School.

She stated that experiences on the sports field lay the groundwork for future success in various life aspects, encouraging students to embrace sports wholeheartedly.

Highlighting the role of students as brand ambassadors for a developed Delhi, Gupta called for a balance between academics and sports to forge responsible citizens and future leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

