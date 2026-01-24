Superstars Shine Amidst Intense Heat at Australian Open Day 7

In a thrilling display of tennis prowess, Novak Djokovic continued his dominant run at the Australian Open, advancing to the fourth round after defeating Botic van de Zandschulp. The Serbian star eyes his 25th Grand Slam title amidst the blistering Melbourne heat.

Iga Swiatek powered through a challenging match against Anna Kalinskaya, showing resilience to secure her place in the fourth round. Swiatek now sets her sights on a maiden Australian Open title in a tournament plagued by extreme temperatures.

Amidst the on-court action, Naomi Osaka withdrew from the competition due to injury concerns. The intense heat led to games being postponed on outer courts, adding another layer of difficulty for players vying for victory.

