Superstars Shine Amidst Intense Heat at Australian Open Day 7

The Australian Open's seventh day saw standout performances from top tennis players like Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, and Madison Keys. Djokovic progressed to the fourth round, while Swiatek won a tough match against Anna Kalinskaya. Extreme heat impacted games, leading to some withdrawals, including Naomi Osaka due to injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:43 IST
In a thrilling display of tennis prowess, Novak Djokovic continued his dominant run at the Australian Open, advancing to the fourth round after defeating Botic van de Zandschulp. The Serbian star eyes his 25th Grand Slam title amidst the blistering Melbourne heat.

Iga Swiatek powered through a challenging match against Anna Kalinskaya, showing resilience to secure her place in the fourth round. Swiatek now sets her sights on a maiden Australian Open title in a tournament plagued by extreme temperatures.

Amidst the on-court action, Naomi Osaka withdrew from the competition due to injury concerns. The intense heat led to games being postponed on outer courts, adding another layer of difficulty for players vying for victory.

