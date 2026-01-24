Naomi Osaka's Unexpected Withdrawal: A Fashionable Exit

Naomi Osaka has made headlines with her unexpected withdrawal from the Australian Open before her scheduled third-round match against Maddison Inglis, citing a pressing need to address an abdominal injury. The two-time Australian Open champion shared her decision on social media, highlighting the importance of prioritizing her health.

Osaka's journey during this year's tournament was distinguished not only by her play but also by a striking fashion statement that went viral. The athlete's comeback story follows her giving birth to her daughter in July 2023, marking a new chapter in her career after a lengthy hiatus from professional tennis.

Despite her withdrawal, Osaka remains hopeful for the remainder of the tennis season, expressing gratitude for her overall good health and determination to continue delivering solid performances on the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)