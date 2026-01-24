Left Menu

Bangladesh Out, Scotland In: Drama Unfolds Ahead of T20 World Cup

Bangladesh has been replaced by Scotland in the upcoming T20 World Cup after BCB refused to let its team travel to India over security concerns. The ICC's decision followed a 14-2 board vote. Bangladesh's exit also implies financial setbacks, losing significant revenue and sponsorship deals.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken the drastic step of substituting Bangladesh with Scotland for the forthcoming T20 World Cup. The decision comes after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) declined to send its team to India, citing security threats amid the ouster of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL.

Tensions escalated as BCB proposed a relocation of their matches to Sri Lanka or a group swap with Ireland, proposals swiftly rejected by the respective cricket boards. A decisive ICC vote, favoring Bangladesh's travel to India by 14-2, left BCB with a 24-hour ultimatum, which expired without compliance, catalyzing Scotland's entry into the tournament.

The fallout is both sporting and financial for Bangladesh. With a participation fee loss of USD 500,000 and an annual ICC revenue cut of USD 27 million, combined with sponsorship withdrawals, the financial blow is severe. Meanwhile, the BCB considers legal recourse through the Court of Arbitration for Sport, although it will not halt the tournament's progress.

