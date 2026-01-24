Left Menu

Zydus Pinkathon Returns to Bengaluru After Seven Years

The Zydus Pinkathon is back in Bengaluru on January 25 for its eighth edition, featuring various race categories and expecting over 5,000 women participants. The event aims to encourage fitness and community engagement, with support from Karnataka's government departments and other sports organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Zydus Pinkathon is set to make a comeback in Bengaluru on January 25 for its eighth edition after a seven-year hiatus. This year, the marathon expects to see participation from over 5,000 women.

The event, which kicks off at 5 am from the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, includes multiple race categories ranging from 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km distances, to ultradistances of up to 100 km, along with a 100 km relay.

Besides fitness promotion, the event aims to foster community engagement among women, with the support of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Government of Karnataka, and backed by the Sports Authority of India and Fit India. Founded by Milind Soman in 2012, Pinkathon highlights Bengaluru's strong running culture and focuses on wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

