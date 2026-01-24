Tennis Titans Battle Heat and Nerves at Thrilling Australian Open

On the seventh day of the Australian Open, tennis fans witnessed nail-biting matches as top players battled not only their opponents but also the brutal Melbourne heat. The day's action saw Norwegian 12th seed Casper Ruud setting up a clash with American eighth seed Ben Shelton after defeating Croatia's Marin Cilic.

The heat became a significant challenge, with play on outer courts suspended and marquee games proceeding under closed roofs. Notable withdrawals included two-time champion Naomi Osaka, who cited an abdominal injury. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic continued his impressive run, reaching the fourth round by defeating Botic van de Zandschulp.

Alongside these gripping matches, Madison Keys delivered another standout performance, overcoming Karolina Pliskova to advance into the next round. The Australian Open, amidst rising temperatures and heated competition, remains a spectacle of resilience and remarkable athleticism.