Tennis Titans Battle Heat and Nerves at Thrilling Australian Open

The Australian Open sees intense matches as Casper Ruud and Ben Shelton prepare for their clash, and Novak Djokovic advances past Dutchman Van de Zandschulp. Extreme weather poses challenges, leading to Naomi Osaka's withdrawal due to injury. American Madison Keys continues to shine as she advances to the next round.

Melbourne | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:00 IST
On the seventh day of the Australian Open, tennis fans witnessed nail-biting matches as top players battled not only their opponents but also the brutal Melbourne heat. The day's action saw Norwegian 12th seed Casper Ruud setting up a clash with American eighth seed Ben Shelton after defeating Croatia's Marin Cilic.

The heat became a significant challenge, with play on outer courts suspended and marquee games proceeding under closed roofs. Notable withdrawals included two-time champion Naomi Osaka, who cited an abdominal injury. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic continued his impressive run, reaching the fourth round by defeating Botic van de Zandschulp.

Alongside these gripping matches, Madison Keys delivered another standout performance, overcoming Karolina Pliskova to advance into the next round. The Australian Open, amidst rising temperatures and heated competition, remains a spectacle of resilience and remarkable athleticism.

