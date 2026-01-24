Left Menu

Wassan Defends ICC Decision, Criticizes Bangladesh's World Cup Withdrawal

Former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan supports the ICC's decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, criticizing Bangladesh's security concerns as baseless. The ICC, after extensive evaluations, found no credible threats in India, opting for Scotland's participation in Group C.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 21:32 IST
Atul Wassan. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan has endorsed the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to substitute Scotland for Bangladesh in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. In a sharp critique, Wassan dismissed Bangladesh's withdrawal citing security concerns as 'laughable', attributing the move to pressures from Pakistan. Wassan expressed confidence in Scotland's ability to fill the gap left by Bangladesh.

In a statement to ANI, Wassan emphasized, 'No one will miss Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2026.' He asserted that the ICC made a prudent choice, underlining that Bangladeshis residing in India are safer than back home. Wassan's comments followed the ICC's announcement, which came in response to the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) refusal to adhere to the set match schedule.

The ICC's rejection of the BCB's request to relocate matches from India to Sri Lanka followed a thorough investigation by internal and external security experts, who found no verifiable threats. Scotland, taking Bangladesh's place in Group C, will compete alongside England, Italy, Nepal, and the West Indies. The decision followed weeks of dialogue, aiming to address BCB's raised concerns, confirming the unnecessity of altering planned security measures for the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

