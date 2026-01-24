Sports Roundup: Victory, Strategies & Surprises on Court and Field

This week's sports highlights showcased Indiana Pacers' Andrew Nembhard leading his team to victory over Oklahoma City Thunder in a thrilling NBA rematch. Despite a shaky start, the Pacers emerged victorious, with crucial contributions from Jarace Walker and Pascal Siakam to end their losing streak.

In tennis, notable performances included Novak Djokovic reaching the Australian Open fourth round, matching Roger Federer's record of 102 wins at Melbourne. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek overcame a tough second set against Russian Anna Kalinskaya, keeping her Grand Slam hopes alive.

Additional updates featured Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant's injury setback and Donald Trump dismissing Super Bowl attendance due to travel distance. In coaching changes, Mak Lind was appointed as head coach of North Carolina Courage, bringing experience from Swedish champions BK Hacken Women.

