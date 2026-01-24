Left Menu

Sports Roundup: Victory, Strategies & Surprises on Court and Field

The latest sports news highlights Indiana Pacers' victory over the Thunder, Djokovic reaching a milestone at the Australian Open, Ja Morant's injury update, Donald Trump's Super Bowl plans, and coaching changes at NC Courage. Key players in the NBA and NHL made significant impacts as tournaments heat up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 22:30 IST
This week's sports highlights showcased Indiana Pacers' Andrew Nembhard leading his team to victory over Oklahoma City Thunder in a thrilling NBA rematch. Despite a shaky start, the Pacers emerged victorious, with crucial contributions from Jarace Walker and Pascal Siakam to end their losing streak.

In tennis, notable performances included Novak Djokovic reaching the Australian Open fourth round, matching Roger Federer's record of 102 wins at Melbourne. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek overcame a tough second set against Russian Anna Kalinskaya, keeping her Grand Slam hopes alive.

Additional updates featured Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant's injury setback and Donald Trump dismissing Super Bowl attendance due to travel distance. In coaching changes, Mak Lind was appointed as head coach of North Carolina Courage, bringing experience from Swedish champions BK Hacken Women.

