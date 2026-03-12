Left Menu

Alcaraz and Swiatek Shine at Indian Wells: Quarter-Finals Beckon

World number one Carlos Alcaraz secured a decisive victory over Casper Ruud at Indian Wells to reach the quarter-finals. Iga Swiatek also excelled, defeating Karolina Muchova with a commanding performance. Jessica Pegula and Daniil Medvedev continued their winning streaks, progressing to the next stages of the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 05:51 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 05:51 IST
In a display of exceptional form, Carlos Alcaraz, world number one, defeated Casper Ruud 6-1, 7-6(2) to secure his spot in the quarter-finals at Indian Wells.

The Spaniard demonstrated mastery with a nearly flawless service game, clinching the first set in just 37 minutes after breaking Ruud three times. The competition intensified in the second set, with Ruud attempting to rally, but Alcaraz maintained his power to close out the match.

Iga Swiatek, world number two, also advanced, securing a victory over Karolina Muchova. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula and Daniil Medvedev successfully overcame their opponents, ensuring a promising lineup for the upcoming quarter-finals.

