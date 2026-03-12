Thrilling Starts and Low Scores at Women's Australian Open

The opening round of the Women's Australian Open saw promising starts for Diksha Dagar and Vani Kapoor, both carding even par 72, positioning them tied-24th. It was a different story for Hitaashee Bakshi, Avani Prashanth, and Pranavi Urs who struggled, with scores of 77, 77, and 78, respectively, leaving them at risk of missing the cut.

Leading the pack were Darcey Harry and Alexandra Forsterling, thanks to stellar rounds of 66 and 67, respectively. Harry capitalized on calm morning conditions, executing a series of birdies and capping her day with a notable eagle on the par-5 ninth. Forsterling matched Harry's exceptional play, showcasing two impressive eagles during her round.

In solo third sits USA's Anna Morgan at four-under par, following a standout performance in challenging afternoon winds, and in a tied fourth position with three-under are six players, including talents like Emma Spitz and Agathe Laisne. The tournament promises intense competition as it progresses at Kooyonga Golf Club.

(With inputs from agencies.)