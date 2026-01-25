Left Menu

Eitrem's Historic Sub-Six Minute Skate

Sander Eitrem set a new world record in the men's 5,000 meters speed skating at the World Cup in Germany, becoming the first to complete the distance in under six minutes. Eitrem's achievement comes just in time for the Winter Olympics, showcasing his peak performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 01:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 01:02 IST
Sander Eitrem, a remarkable Norwegian speed skater, broke the men's 5,000 meters world record at the Speed Skating World Cup in Inzell, Germany. Eitrem completed the event in an unprecedented time of five minutes 58.52 seconds, becoming the first to skate the distance in under six minutes.

The 23-year-old's success comes as a surprise, marking an emotional high as he celebrated by tossing his goggles into the air before expressing disbelief at his achievement. Eitrem told Norwegian broadcaster NRK, 'I am still speechless.' This record, surpassing the previous one set by Timothy Loubineaud in Salt Lake City, highlights Eitrem's peak form ahead of next month's Winter Olympics.

Czech skater Metodej Jilek secured second place with 6:01.98, while former record-holder Loubineaud took third. Meanwhile, American Jordan Stolz continued his dominance in the World Cup with victories in all five 1,000m races, topping the standings overall.

