Germany Taps Oil Reserves Amid Iran Conflict
Germany decides to release some of its oil reserves in response to rising energy prices due to the ongoing conflict in Iran. Economy Minister Katherina Reiche is scheduled to address the media following the government's cabinet meeting in Berlin.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:25 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany will release part of its oil reserves to counter the surge in energy prices prompted by the conflict in Iran, as reported by the dpa news agency on Wednesday.
Economy Minister Katherina Reiche is expected to provide further details in a statement set for noon (1100 GMT), after the regular cabinet meeting in Berlin.
This decision reflects the government's proactive stance in handling potential economic repercussions stemming from international geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
