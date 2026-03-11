Germany Taps Oil Reserves Amid Iran Conflict

Germany will release part of its oil reserves to counter the surge in energy prices prompted by the conflict in Iran, as reported by the dpa news agency on Wednesday.

Economy Minister Katherina Reiche is expected to provide further details in a statement set for noon (1100 GMT), after the regular cabinet meeting in Berlin.

This decision reflects the government's proactive stance in handling potential economic repercussions stemming from international geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)