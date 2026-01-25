Ganguly's Leadership Sparks Capitals' SA20 Final Dream

The Pretoria Capitals, bolstered by head coach Sourav Ganguly's leadership, are preparing for the SA20 final against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Captain Keshav Maharaj emphasized how Ganguly's positive influence and experience have instilled calm and belief in the team.

Despite an inconsistent season, the Capitals have found their rhythm, with Maharaj noting the importance of maintaining momentum and sticking to basics. Ahead of the final at Newlands, Maharaj expressed optimism about favorable conditions.

Meanwhile, the Sunrisers, led by captain Tristan Stubbs, aim for a third consecutive title. Stubbs praised senior players like Quinton de Kock and standout performances from England all-rounder James Coles, underlining the competitive spirit ahead of the showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)