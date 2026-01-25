Left Menu

Ganguly's Leadership Sparks Capitals' SA20 Final Dream

Pretoria Capitals captain Keshav Maharaj hails head coach Sourav Ganguly's influence in transforming the team culture, crediting his positive outlook and patience for the team's resurgence. The Capitals, under Ganguly’s leadership, are set to face Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 final at Newlands Cricket Ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 25-01-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 11:11 IST
The Pretoria Capitals, bolstered by head coach Sourav Ganguly's leadership, are preparing for the SA20 final against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Captain Keshav Maharaj emphasized how Ganguly's positive influence and experience have instilled calm and belief in the team.

Despite an inconsistent season, the Capitals have found their rhythm, with Maharaj noting the importance of maintaining momentum and sticking to basics. Ahead of the final at Newlands, Maharaj expressed optimism about favorable conditions.

Meanwhile, the Sunrisers, led by captain Tristan Stubbs, aim for a third consecutive title. Stubbs praised senior players like Quinton de Kock and standout performances from England all-rounder James Coles, underlining the competitive spirit ahead of the showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

