Historic Winter Storm Causes Travel Chaos and Power Outages Across the U.S.

A massive winter storm has led to over 4,000 flight cancellations in the U.S., leaving more than 210,000 customers without power. The storm threatens to engulf eastern states with severe snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Federal emergency disaster declarations have been approved in 13 states.

Updated: 25-01-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 13:02 IST
More than 4,000 flights across the United States faced cancellations on Saturday as a monster winter storm swept across the country, knocking out power to over 210,000 customers from Texas to the East Coast. The storm is forecasted to unleash snow, sleet, and freezing rain, paralyzing the eastern states.

President Donald Trump declared federal emergency disaster statuses in multiple states, highlighting the storm's historic impact. In a message on Truth Social, Trump assured the public of continuous monitoring and communication with affected states, urging citizens to stay safe and warm.

The Department of Homeland Security has reported weather emergencies in 17 states and Washington, D.C. As restoration efforts continue, the National Weather Service warns of record cold temperatures and heavy ice accumulation, potentially causing locally catastrophic impacts in the Southeast.

