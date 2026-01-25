Left Menu

Alcaraz Shines in Aussie Open Quarter-Finals Amidst Unexpected Pause

Carlos Alcaraz progressed to his third consecutive Australian Open quarter-finals, defeating Tommy Paul in straight sets. The match included a pause due to a medical emergency. Alcaraz's refined serve, drawing comparisons to Novak Djokovic's style, played a pivotal role in his victory as he looks forward to his next match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 25-01-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 11:22 IST
Alcaraz Shines in Aussie Open Quarter-Finals Amidst Unexpected Pause
Carlos Alcaraz
  • Country:
  • Australia

Carlos Alcaraz continued his impressive run in the Australian Open, advancing to the quarter-finals for the third straight year. He defeated American opponent Tommy Paul convincingly, despite the match being briefly interrupted due to a medical emergency in the stands.

The disruption occurred during a critical point in the first set tiebreaker but did not unsettle the young Spaniard. Once play resumed, Alcaraz seized the advantage, capitalizing on Paul's errors to win in straight sets.

Alcaraz's performance was marked by his refined serve, drawing playful comparisons to tennis legend Novak Djokovic, who even joked about the similarity. Looking ahead, Alcaraz now prepares to face either Alex de Minaur or Alexander Bublik for a spot in the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026