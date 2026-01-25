Alcaraz Shines in Aussie Open Quarter-Finals Amidst Unexpected Pause

Carlos Alcaraz continued his impressive run in the Australian Open, advancing to the quarter-finals for the third straight year. He defeated American opponent Tommy Paul convincingly, despite the match being briefly interrupted due to a medical emergency in the stands.

The disruption occurred during a critical point in the first set tiebreaker but did not unsettle the young Spaniard. Once play resumed, Alcaraz seized the advantage, capitalizing on Paul's errors to win in straight sets.

Alcaraz's performance was marked by his refined serve, drawing playful comparisons to tennis legend Novak Djokovic, who even joked about the similarity. Looking ahead, Alcaraz now prepares to face either Alex de Minaur or Alexander Bublik for a spot in the semi-finals.

