Tennis Titans Triumph: Sabalenka, Alcaraz, and Gauff Storm Grand Slam Quarters
Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz, and Coco Gauff moved into the Australian Open quarter-finals with impressive victories. Sabalenka continues her dominance in tiebreaks, Alcaraz dispatched Tommy Paul, and Gauff fought off Karolina Muchova. The tournament proceeds with seeded players showcasing exceptional performances in the current Grand Slam season.
Updated: 25-01-2026 13:06 IST
Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz, and Coco Gauff progressed to the Australian Open quarter-finals, showcasing formidable talent. Sabalenka maintained her tiebreak supremacy, overcoming Victoria Mboko amid fierce competition.
In another match, Alcaraz faced and conquered Tommy Paul, securing his place in the last eight with a steadfast performance that saw him maintain composure against a rigorous challenge.
Coco Gauff battled past Karolina Muchova, advancing with a gritty win at Margaret Court Arena. The tournament continues with seeded players dominating the field, promising exhilarating matches ahead.
