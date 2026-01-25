CPI(M) Veteran Criticizes Party for Communal Statements
CPI(M) veteran Paloli Mohammed Kutty criticized party leaders A K Balan and Saji Cherian for making allegedly communal statements. Kutty urged the party to take corrective measures and stated that such statements were baseless and should not be made.
In a recent development, CPI(M) veteran Paloli Mohammed Kutty criticized statements made by party leaders A K Balan and Saji Cherian, denouncing them as allegedly communal.
Kutty specifically challenged Balan's claim that if the UDF ascended to power, the Home Department would be controlled by Jamaat-e-Islami, labeling it as 'baseless.'
Additionally, he dismissed Cherian's remarks blaming the Muslim League and the RSS for encouraging communalism, asserting that the party has rejected such rhetoric and called for corrective measures.
