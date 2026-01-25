Left Menu

Coco Gauff's Triumph at Melbourne: A Quarter-Finals Showdown

American third seed Coco Gauff advanced to the Australian Open quarter-finals, maintaining her unbeaten streak against Karolina Muchova. In a nail-biting three-set match, Gauff showcased resilience to secure a victory, further cementing her reputation for winning tournaments when defeating the Czech player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 25-01-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 13:22 IST
Coco Gauff
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a thrilling three-set encounter, American third seed Coco Gauff persevered to defeat Karolina Muchova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, clinching a spot in the Australian Open quarter-finals. Gauff's victory marks her fifth consecutive win against the Czech rival, a streak that has always led her to tournament victories, including the 2023 U.S. Open.

Gauff's ability to maintain composure after losing the second set was crucial, as she shifted gears to capitalize on her opportunities in the decisive third set. "I think today I didn't panic," Gauff reflected. "I knew I just had to capitalize on those chances in the third set and I did that."

The match, held at Melbourne Park, began with Gauff dominating early but saw Muchova make a robust comeback by claiming the second set. Despite the resurgence, Gauff regained control in the last set, displaying strategic precision and resilience to outmaneuver Muchova and secure her place in the last eight.

