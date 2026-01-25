India Initiates Exchange Programme With Asian Badminton Powerhouses

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) plans to initiate an exchange programme with leading Asian nations aimed at enhancing the skills of Indian shuttlers.

BAI has been in talks with Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia to organize training sessions both in India and abroad, according to Sanjay Mishra, BAI's secretary general. ''We've engaged our Asian counterparts for exchange programmes, allowing our junior shuttlers to train abroad while welcoming their players to India,'' said Mishra.

Former India coach Vimal Kumar recently suggested hosting Test matches and bilateral series to improve Indian athletes' standards. Though Mishra deems widespread series impractical, the exchange program could boost India's junior players' skills.