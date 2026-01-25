Manuel Feller Triumphs in Kitzbuehel Slalom Stunner

Austrian skier Manuel Feller emerged victorious at the Kitzbuehel slalom, marking his first World Cup podium appearance of the season. This win is the 33-year-old's seventh career World Cup victory, achieved by narrowly outpacing Switzerland's Loic Meillard by 0.35 seconds over two runs.

Germany's Linus Strasser claimed the third spot on the podium, while Lucas Pinheiro Braathen of Brazil impressively climbed from 11th to finish fourth. Despite missing the podium, Pinheiro Braathen maintains his lead in the slalom standings.

With the Milano Cortina Olympics approaching, the competition heats up. The only remaining slalom event for the men is scheduled in Schladming, adding intensity to the ongoing rivalry among top competitors in the field.