Left Menu

Manuel Feller Triumphs in Kitzbuehel Slalom Stunner

Austrian skier Manuel Feller clinched his first World Cup podium of the season, winning the Kitzbuehel slalom. Feller edged out Loic Meillard by 0.35 seconds to claim his seventh career victory. Germany's Linus Strasser took third, while Lucas Pinheiro Braathen retained his lead in the slalom standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:36 IST
Manuel Feller Triumphs in Kitzbuehel Slalom Stunner

Austrian skier Manuel Feller emerged victorious at the Kitzbuehel slalom, marking his first World Cup podium appearance of the season. This win is the 33-year-old's seventh career World Cup victory, achieved by narrowly outpacing Switzerland's Loic Meillard by 0.35 seconds over two runs.

Germany's Linus Strasser claimed the third spot on the podium, while Lucas Pinheiro Braathen of Brazil impressively climbed from 11th to finish fourth. Despite missing the podium, Pinheiro Braathen maintains his lead in the slalom standings.

With the Milano Cortina Olympics approaching, the competition heats up. The only remaining slalom event for the men is scheduled in Schladming, adding intensity to the ongoing rivalry among top competitors in the field.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026