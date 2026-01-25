ITBP Women Claim Gold, Ladakh's Ice-Hockey Hopes Dashed at Khelo India Winter Games

The ITBP women clinched the gold medal in ice-hockey during the Khelo India Winter Games, overcoming Ladakh in a nail-biting overtime finish at Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium. With the regulation match ending in a 1-1 draw, ITBP scored the decisive goal within seconds of extra time.

Ladakh's hopes were dampened despite securing a bronze in the men's ice-hockey event after being upset by Chandigarh in the semifinals. Standout performances included Telangana's Nayana Sri Talluri, who won her second gold in skating, and Karnataka's Srivatsa S Rao taking gold in the men's 1000m long track skating event.

As the Games near their conclusion, Haryana leads the medal tally with four golds, while Telangana and Ladakh each hold two, showing a highly competitive field in this year's winter sports showcase.