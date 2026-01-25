Left Menu

ITBP Women Claim Gold, Ladakh's Ice-Hockey Hopes Dashed at Khelo India Winter Games

The ITBP women's team reclaimed the gold medal in ice-hockey at the Khelo India Winter Games 2026, defeating Ladakh in an intense overtime match. Despite Ladakh's disappointments, the men's team secured a bronze medal. Telangana's skater Nayana Sri Talluri and Karnataka's Srivatsa S Rao achieved significant victories in skating events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:40 IST
ITBP Women Claim Gold, Ladakh's Ice-Hockey Hopes Dashed at Khelo India Winter Games
  • Country:
  • United States

The ITBP women clinched the gold medal in ice-hockey during the Khelo India Winter Games, overcoming Ladakh in a nail-biting overtime finish at Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium. With the regulation match ending in a 1-1 draw, ITBP scored the decisive goal within seconds of extra time.

Ladakh's hopes were dampened despite securing a bronze in the men's ice-hockey event after being upset by Chandigarh in the semifinals. Standout performances included Telangana's Nayana Sri Talluri, who won her second gold in skating, and Karnataka's Srivatsa S Rao taking gold in the men's 1000m long track skating event.

As the Games near their conclusion, Haryana leads the medal tally with four golds, while Telangana and Ladakh each hold two, showing a highly competitive field in this year's winter sports showcase.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026