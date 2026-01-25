Tata Steel Masters: Anish Giri Shines, Nodirbek Abdusattorov Leads

The Tata Steel Masters saw Indian players D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and Aravindh Chithambaram endure a tough seventh round, marked by defeats. Local favorite Anish Giri capitalized on an English opening to outmaneuver Gukesh. Meanwhile, Turkey's rising star, Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus, outplayed Arjun Erigaisi with consistent pressure.

Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov delivered a stellar performance, defeating Germany's Vincent Keymer with black pieces. This victory extended his lead in the tournament to a full point ahead of the closest competitor, Javokhir Sindarov, who holds second place with 4.5 points. Despite their challenges, several players remain in contention.

With six rounds still to play in this 14-player, 13-round event, the stakes are high. Abdusattorov leads with 5.5 points, while other players like Erdogmus, Jorden van Foreest, and Hans Moke Niemann are in pursuit. The tournament continues to capture the chess world's attention with its high-level play and dramatic games.