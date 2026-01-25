Oliver Solberg Makes History with Stunning Monte Carlo Rally Victory

In a thrilling start to the season, Sweden's Oliver Solberg claimed a historic victory at the Monte Carlo Rally. As Toyota dominated with a one-two-three finish, Solberg became the youngest winner of the event in the championship era.

Solberg, the 24-year-old son of Norway's 2003 world champion Petter, finished strong, leaving Welsh teammate Elfyn Evans trailing by 51.8 seconds. The reigning nine-times world champion Sebastien Ogier came in third, a minute and 10 seconds behind the young victor.

"This was the most difficult rally I've done in my life," Solberg admitted, acknowledging the challenges of his first rally on Tarmac. However, the effort paid off, as he emerged triumphant in one of motorsport's most prestigious events.