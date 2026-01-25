Left Menu

Oliver Solberg Makes History with Stunning Monte Carlo Rally Victory

Oliver Solberg triumphed in the Monte Carlo Rally, becoming the youngest winner in its championship history. The 24-year-old led a Toyota one-two-three, with Elfyn Evans and Sebastien Ogier following. Solberg's victory marked his first rally win on Tarmac, concluding a challenging debut in the prestigious event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:52 IST
Oliver Solberg Makes History with Stunning Monte Carlo Rally Victory

In a thrilling start to the season, Sweden's Oliver Solberg claimed a historic victory at the Monte Carlo Rally. As Toyota dominated with a one-two-three finish, Solberg became the youngest winner of the event in the championship era.

Solberg, the 24-year-old son of Norway's 2003 world champion Petter, finished strong, leaving Welsh teammate Elfyn Evans trailing by 51.8 seconds. The reigning nine-times world champion Sebastien Ogier came in third, a minute and 10 seconds behind the young victor.

"This was the most difficult rally I've done in my life," Solberg admitted, acknowledging the challenges of his first rally on Tarmac. However, the effort paid off, as he emerged triumphant in one of motorsport's most prestigious events.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026