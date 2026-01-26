Left Menu

Thrilling Week in Asian Football: Triumphs and Turnarounds

A wave of exciting developments in Asian football highlighted the week. Al-Hilal's lead in Saudi Arabia was trimmed as Macarthur FC climbed in the A-League, Japan retained their Asian U23 title, and Western Sydney Wanderers parted with their coach after poor form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2026 09:59 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 09:59 IST
Thrilling Week in Asian Football: Triumphs and Turnarounds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The week in Asian football featured several exhilarating moments. In Saudi Arabia, Al-Hilal's dominance in the Pro League was significantly challenged as their once comfortable lead was cut down to just five points following a 1-1 draw with Al-Riyadh.

In Australia, Macarthur FC made headlines by climbing to third position in the A-League with a resounding 6-2 victory over defending champions Melbourne City. Debutant Mitchell Duke made an immediate impact, setting the pace for the remainder of the match.

Meanwhile, Japan celebrated a significant win by defending their under-23 Asian Cup title in Saudi Arabia, securing a 4-0 victory against China. However, not all news was celebratory, as Western Sydney Wanderers sacked their head coach, Alen Stajcic, amid their struggle at the bottom of the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
2
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026