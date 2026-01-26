Thrilling Week in Asian Football: Triumphs and Turnarounds

The week in Asian football featured several exhilarating moments. In Saudi Arabia, Al-Hilal's dominance in the Pro League was significantly challenged as their once comfortable lead was cut down to just five points following a 1-1 draw with Al-Riyadh.

In Australia, Macarthur FC made headlines by climbing to third position in the A-League with a resounding 6-2 victory over defending champions Melbourne City. Debutant Mitchell Duke made an immediate impact, setting the pace for the remainder of the match.

Meanwhile, Japan celebrated a significant win by defending their under-23 Asian Cup title in Saudi Arabia, securing a 4-0 victory against China. However, not all news was celebratory, as Western Sydney Wanderers sacked their head coach, Alen Stajcic, amid their struggle at the bottom of the standings.

