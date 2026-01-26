Sunrisers Eastern Cape Clinch SA20 Title in Thrilling Final

In a captivating final at Newlands, Sunrisers Eastern Cape clinched their third SA20 title in four seasons after defeating the Pretoria Capitals by six wickets. The victory came despite a scintillating 101 from Capitals' star player, Dewald Brevis.

Brevis spearheaded the Capitals' innings, leading them to a competitive total of 158 for 7 with his outstanding performance. However, Sunrisers captain Tristan Stubbs, along with Matthew Breetzke, executed a strategic chase, contributing an unyielding 114-run partnership to seal the win.

The Sunrisers' victory marked another disappointing final for Sourav Ganguly, now head coach of Pretoria Capitals, continuing his streak of losses in decisive matches on South African soil. Despite the setback, the match delivered high-stakes entertainment to a delighted crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)