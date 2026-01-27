Tiigers Triumph Over Delhi: Rajat Mundhe's Heroics Shine

In a commanding display of skill and strategy, the Tiigers of Kolkata defeated Delhi in their sixth league match, bolstered by an impressive all-round showing. The Tiigers' bowling attack excelled after being put in to bowl first, allowing Delhi to score only 71 for 9 in 10 overs. Leading the attack, Saroj Paramanik delivered a remarkable performance, conceding only 6 runs and claiming three vital wickets.

Rajat Mundhe, Tiigers' vice-captain, played a pivotal role in the chase after the early departure of Saif Ali. Mundhe showcased the poise of a seasoned player, scoring 33 runs off 24 balls, including a notable towering hit. With steady support from Arish Khan, who retired out on 23, the chase concluded smoothly, securing a comprehensive victory for Kolkata.

The triumph was a testament to Mundhe's resilience and adaptability, reflecting his journey from early cricketing roots in Panvel. He expressed gratitude for his family's support and the team's encouragement. Both skipper Bhavesh Pawar and assistant coach Bharat Meher lauded the team's cohesive effort and strategic execution as they pursue a playoff spot in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)