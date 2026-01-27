Olympics as a Catalyst for Long-Term Development: A Vision for 2050

The International Olympic Academy's Director, Makis Asimakopoulos, urged nations to envision the Olympic Games as a foundation for sustainable growth, rather than ending the journey at the mega event itself. Speaking at the International Olympic Research Conference, he noted the importance of creating a long-term developmental vision using the Olympics as a catalyst.

In anticipation of India potentially hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, Asimakopoulos emphasized the need for robust national sports federations, competent coaches, and the integration of Olympic values into the school curriculum. He argued that while the Games highlight sports, they should concurrently champion cultural and educational advancements.

He further cautioned against neglecting long-term infrastructure planning, drawing lessons from previous host cities. As India plans extensive developments in Ahmedabad, Asimakopoulos advocates for strategic planning that ensures lasting benefits for local communities, reinforcing the notion that the Olympics represent a starting point for future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)