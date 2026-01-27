Left Menu

Olympics as a Catalyst for Long-Term Development: A Vision for 2050

Makis Asimakopoulos, Director of the International Olympic Academy, emphasized the sustainable use of Olympic infrastructure, suggesting that the Games should serve as a means for lasting development rather than just an event. He highlighted the significance of integrating Olympic values into education as India eyes hosting the 2036 Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:54 IST
Olympics as a Catalyst for Long-Term Development: A Vision for 2050
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Olympic Academy's Director, Makis Asimakopoulos, urged nations to envision the Olympic Games as a foundation for sustainable growth, rather than ending the journey at the mega event itself. Speaking at the International Olympic Research Conference, he noted the importance of creating a long-term developmental vision using the Olympics as a catalyst.

In anticipation of India potentially hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, Asimakopoulos emphasized the need for robust national sports federations, competent coaches, and the integration of Olympic values into the school curriculum. He argued that while the Games highlight sports, they should concurrently champion cultural and educational advancements.

He further cautioned against neglecting long-term infrastructure planning, drawing lessons from previous host cities. As India plans extensive developments in Ahmedabad, Asimakopoulos advocates for strategic planning that ensures lasting benefits for local communities, reinforcing the notion that the Olympics represent a starting point for future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026