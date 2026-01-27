Left Menu

Wales Revamps Front-Row Options for Six Nations Clash

Wales has conducted an unexpected change to their front-row lineup for the Six Nations match against England, with Sam Wainwright replacing Keiron Assiratti due to a calf injury. Coach Steve Tandy acknowledged the setback but expressed confidence in Wainwright. This alteration comes as Wales attempts to end an 11-game losing streak.

Wales has been compelled to revise its front-row options ahead of the Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham on February 7. Prop Sam Wainwright will step in for the injured Keiron Assiratti. Wales has not yet disclosed the duration of Assiratti's absence owing to a calf injury.

Coach Steve Tandy commented on the change, saying, "It's obviously disappointing for Keiron, but that gives an opportunity for Sam and we're delighted for him to join the group." The team is eager to break an 11-game losing streak in the Six Nations.

The updated Wales squad includes key forwards such as Adam Beard and Ben Carter, and notable backs like Josh Adams and Louis Rees-Zammit, as they prepare for the highly anticipated match.

