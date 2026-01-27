Left Menu

Rotation Strategy: India's Winning Edge in T20I

India's T20I series against New Zealand sees strategic bowler rotation, as explained by bowling coach Morne Morkel. The rotation aims at workload management and preventing opposing teams from forming counterstrategies, crucial as India prepares for varying conditions in the T20 World Cup. The presence of versatile players like Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya enhances the team's flexibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:21 IST
Rotation Strategy: India's Winning Edge in T20I
Morne Morkel

India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, highlighted the strategic significance of rotating bowlers in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. This move is intended not only for managing the bowlers' workloads but also to thwart opponents from crafting anti-India strategies ahead of the T20 World Cup.

India has been experimenting with various bowling combinations throughout the series, with key players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy resting at different stages. According to Morkel, this approach ensures that rival teams cannot anticipate India's plans going into the World Cup.

The rotation strategy is supported by the adaptable roles of all-rounders like Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya, allowing India to maintain a level of unpredictability. Morkel emphasizes that players are aware that there are no guarantees in the team, fostering a competitive yet cohesive environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026