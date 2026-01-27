Rotation Strategy: India's Winning Edge in T20I

India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, highlighted the strategic significance of rotating bowlers in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. This move is intended not only for managing the bowlers' workloads but also to thwart opponents from crafting anti-India strategies ahead of the T20 World Cup.

India has been experimenting with various bowling combinations throughout the series, with key players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy resting at different stages. According to Morkel, this approach ensures that rival teams cannot anticipate India's plans going into the World Cup.

The rotation strategy is supported by the adaptable roles of all-rounders like Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya, allowing India to maintain a level of unpredictability. Morkel emphasizes that players are aware that there are no guarantees in the team, fostering a competitive yet cohesive environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)