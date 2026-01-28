Drama Unfolds at Tata Steel Masters as Gukesh Faces Defeat

World champion D Gukesh suffered another setback at the Tata Steel Masters when he lost to Germany's Matthias Bluebaum in a gripping ninth-round match.

Meanwhile, Arjun Erigaisi was held to a quick draw by American player Hans Moke Niemann. Nodirbek Abdusattorov, from Uzbekistan, maintained his lead with six points, followed by Dutchman Jorden van Foreest, who is in second place with 5.5 points.

Gukesh's defeat came despite an ambitious start with the Bishop's Opening. In a creatively executed sequence, Bluebaum cleverly trapped Gukesh's bishop, ultimately tipping the scales in the German's favor. In another notable match, Jorden van Foreest showcased his skills, defeating Vincent Keymer of Germany with a strategic offensive.

(With inputs from agencies.)