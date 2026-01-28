Left Menu

Drama Unfolds at Tata Steel Masters as Gukesh Faces Defeat

World champion D Gukesh faced a tough loss at the Tata Steel Masters, while Arjun Erigaisi managed only a draw. Nodirbek Abdusattorov leads with six points, with Jorden van Foreest in second. Gukesh and Erigaisi continue their struggle, both scoring four points so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wijkaanzee | Updated: 28-01-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 00:00 IST
World champion D Gukesh suffered another setback at the Tata Steel Masters when he lost to Germany's Matthias Bluebaum in a gripping ninth-round match.

Meanwhile, Arjun Erigaisi was held to a quick draw by American player Hans Moke Niemann. Nodirbek Abdusattorov, from Uzbekistan, maintained his lead with six points, followed by Dutchman Jorden van Foreest, who is in second place with 5.5 points.

Gukesh's defeat came despite an ambitious start with the Bishop's Opening. In a creatively executed sequence, Bluebaum cleverly trapped Gukesh's bishop, ultimately tipping the scales in the German's favor. In another notable match, Jorden van Foreest showcased his skills, defeating Vincent Keymer of Germany with a strategic offensive.

