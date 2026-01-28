Left Menu

Teeing Off New Beginnings: The Changing Landscape of LIV Golf

LIV Golf League reshapes its roster by signing NCAA champion Michael La Sasso and releasing Jinichiro Kozuma. The league's strategies are under scrutiny by the Official World Golf Ranking, debating if LIV should receive ranking points. Player turnover and new pathways are key focus areas, raising questions about LIV's meritocracy.

Updated: 28-01-2026 09:50 IST
The LIV Golf League is making headlines with its recent roster changes, including the signing of NCAA champion Michael La Sasso and the surprising removal of Jinichiro Kozuma. This shake-up comes as the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) deliberates on whether LIV should be awarded ranking points.

OWGR Chairman Trevor Immelman highlighted the league's reliance on invitations rather than merit-based qualifications, contrasting with 24 other tours within the OWGR system. With upcoming meetings, stakeholders are keenly observing how LIV's restructuring efforts, such as expanding tournaments to 72 holes, will impact its ranking status.

Adding complexity to the roster reshuffle, several players, including Henrik Stenson and Kevin Na, also did not retain their positions for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, high-profile golfers like Thomas Detry have joined the league, fueling discussions about LIV's evolving approach to player recruitment and retention in the competitive golf scene.

