Left Menu

UP Warriorz Sign Amy Jones Amid Playoff Crunch

UP Warriorz have signed England's wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones, replacing injured Phoebe Litchfield in the Women's Premier League. Litchfield's exit is a major setback given her top-scoring status. Jones joins for Rs 50 lakh, as Warriorz gear up for crucial matches against RCB and Delhi Capitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 28-01-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:20 IST
UP Warriorz Sign Amy Jones Amid Playoff Crunch
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, UP Warriorz added England wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones to their lineup on Wednesday, filling the gap left by injured top-scorer Phoebe Litchfield for the Women's Premier League.

The Australian batter's unexpected exit, due to injury, comes as a significant blow, with Litchfield's impressive record of 243 runs in six matches. Her absence may impact the Warriorz's playoff aspirations ahead of their crucial match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday.

Jones, who boasts 1,666 runs in 125 T20Is, will join the team for Rs 50 lakh, the WPL confirmed. Currently holding two wins and four points from six matches, the Warriorz aim to secure victories in the upcoming games against RCB and Delhi Capitals to enhance their playoff prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026