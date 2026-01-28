UP Warriorz Sign Amy Jones Amid Playoff Crunch
UP Warriorz have signed England's wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones, replacing injured Phoebe Litchfield in the Women's Premier League. Litchfield's exit is a major setback given her top-scoring status. Jones joins for Rs 50 lakh, as Warriorz gear up for crucial matches against RCB and Delhi Capitals.
In a strategic move, UP Warriorz added England wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones to their lineup on Wednesday, filling the gap left by injured top-scorer Phoebe Litchfield for the Women's Premier League.
The Australian batter's unexpected exit, due to injury, comes as a significant blow, with Litchfield's impressive record of 243 runs in six matches. Her absence may impact the Warriorz's playoff aspirations ahead of their crucial match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday.
Jones, who boasts 1,666 runs in 125 T20Is, will join the team for Rs 50 lakh, the WPL confirmed. Currently holding two wins and four points from six matches, the Warriorz aim to secure victories in the upcoming games against RCB and Delhi Capitals to enhance their playoff prospects.
