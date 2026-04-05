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Legends Honored: Cricket Icons Get Stadium Ends Named After Them

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium officially unveiled the Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble Ends in a heartfelt ceremony attended by family and cricket officials. Recognizing their immense contributions, the Karnataka State Cricket Association honored these legends by naming stadium ends after them. Both Dravid and Kumble expressed gratitude for this acknowledgment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bishkek | Updated: 05-04-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 20:50 IST
Legends Honored: Cricket Icons Get Stadium Ends Named After Them
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The M Chinnaswamy Stadium, a revered venue in Indian cricket, commemorated two of its legendary players, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble, by naming stadium ends after them on Sunday.

This emotional ceremony marked a significant acknowledgment of their contributions to the sport. Families of both legends were present to witness the historic event, along with Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Venkatesh Prasad and vice-president Sujith Somasundar.

The KSCA's decision, initially announced in February, transformed the old BEML end into the Rahul Dravid end and the pavilion end into the Anil Kumble end. Dravid expressed deep gratitude for the honor, highlighting the stadium's personal significance, while Kumble's family, including his wife and children, attended the touching ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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