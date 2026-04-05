Honoring Cricket Legends: Dravid & Kumble Get Ends Named at Chinnaswamy

The cricketing world paid tribute to two of its most revered figures, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble, in an emotional ceremony at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), attended by the legends' families and officials like Venkatesh Prasad, recognized their invaluable contribution by naming ends of the stadium after them.

In a decision announced on February 14, the KSCA honored Dravid, a batsman with 24,177 international runs, and Kumble, a bowler with 956 wickets, with this gesture. The iconic ground's BEML end is now named after Dravid, while the pavilion end bears Kumble's name. They join former Indian woman cricketer Shanta Rangaswamy in this distinct honor.

Expressing his gratitude, Dravid remarked that the stadium was like a second home, a venue where he spent more time than anywhere else, helping shape his career and life. Kumble's family, including wife Chetana and their children, were also present, making the occasion a truly memorable event for the cricket legends.

(With inputs from agencies.)