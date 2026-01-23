Coco Gauff's Court Triumph: Dad in the Shadows
Coco Gauff advances to the fourth round of the Australian Open without her dad in her player's box, as he couldn't control his reactions while watching. Despite his absence courtside, Gauff won against Hailey Baptiste and is set for a fourth-round match versus Karolina Muchova.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 15:23 IST
Coco Gauff's progression to the Australian Open's fourth round on Friday was conspicuous for the absence of her father, Corey Gauff, from her player's box—a family decision due to his intense reactions.
Instead, her father chose to remain away from the courtside atmosphere at Melbourne Park and was informed about his daughter's triumphs through others.
Gauff, now preparing for a showdown with 19th seed Karolina Muchova, reflected on past instances where her father missed significant moments, such as her U.S. Open victory, due to his nerves.
