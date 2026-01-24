Iga Swiatek Survives Kalinskaya Scare to Advance in Australian Open

Iga Swiatek overcame a significant challenge from Anna Kalinskaya to progress to the fourth round of the Australian Open. The world number two claimed a 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 victory on Saturday, recovering from a shaky second set. Swiatek is striving for her first career Grand Slam.

Swiatek started strong, with a commanding 5-1 lead in the first set. However, Kalinskaya fought back in the second set, benefitting from Swiatek's errors and taking control. Swiatek's resilience shone through as she dominated the final set following a medical timeout, despite Kalinskaya's resistance.

Swiatek remains focused as she prepares to face Maddison Inglis, who advanced after Naomi Osaka withdrew. Swiatek expressed hopes for a smooth continuation in the tournament and requested support from her Polish supporters, acknowledging the challenge of playing an Australian.

(With inputs from agencies.)