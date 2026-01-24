Left Menu

Iga Swiatek Survives Kalinskaya Scare to Advance in Australian Open

Iga Swiatek, after facing a tough challenge from Anna Kalinskaya, advances to the Australian Open fourth round. Despite losing the second set, Swiatek regained her form and secured the match. Swiatek now prepares to face Maddison Inglis after Naomi Osaka withdrew from the tournament due to injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:00 IST
Iga Swiatek Survives Kalinskaya Scare to Advance in Australian Open
Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek overcame a significant challenge from Anna Kalinskaya to progress to the fourth round of the Australian Open. The world number two claimed a 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 victory on Saturday, recovering from a shaky second set. Swiatek is striving for her first career Grand Slam.

Swiatek started strong, with a commanding 5-1 lead in the first set. However, Kalinskaya fought back in the second set, benefitting from Swiatek's errors and taking control. Swiatek's resilience shone through as she dominated the final set following a medical timeout, despite Kalinskaya's resistance.

Swiatek remains focused as she prepares to face Maddison Inglis, who advanced after Naomi Osaka withdrew. Swiatek expressed hopes for a smooth continuation in the tournament and requested support from her Polish supporters, acknowledging the challenge of playing an Australian.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026