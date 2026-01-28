Chennaiyin FC Bolsters Squad with Spanish Midfielder Alberto Noguera Signing

Chennaiyin FC has announced the signing of seasoned Spanish midfielder Alberto Noguera, who brings valuable experience to the team ahead of the Indian Super League season. The Madrid native has committed to a contract through the end of the season, marking him as the Marina Machans' second major recruit.

Noguera's extensive career, which includes almost 400 appearances across Spain, England, Azerbaijan, and India, adds substantial depth to Chennaiyin FC. Having made notable impacts at clubs like FC Goa, Mumbai City FC, and Bengaluru FC, he is well-versed in Indian football, poised to enhance Chennaiyin's midfield dynamics.

Known for his adept midfield capabilities, including vision, intelligence, and control, Noguera is expected to be instrumental in coordinating play and establishing pace on the field. Head coach Clifford Miranda expressed confidence in Noguera's ability to bring stability and inspire his teammates as preparations intensify for the forthcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)