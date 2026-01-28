President Murmu Addresses The Threat of Deepfakes and Innovation in Education

In an address to Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the growing threat posed by deepfake technology and misinformation to democracy and social harmony. She called on lawmakers to seriously deliberate on the misuse of artificial intelligence and its implications.

Murmu emphasized the need for innovation in education, advocating for early exposure to science and technology in schools. She highlighted initiatives like the Atal Innovation Mission and Anusandhan National Research Foundation, which promote research and innovation at the grassroots level.

The President also discussed the government's efforts to prepare a tech-savvy workforce, noting that significant investments are being made to upgrade educational institutions across the nation. Training programs in the semiconductor and artificial intelligence sectors are aimed at equipping youth with skills for future technologies.