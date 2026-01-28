Left Menu

President Murmu Addresses The Threat of Deepfakes and Innovation in Education

President Droupadi Murmu warns against the threats of deepfake and misinformation to democracy and social harmony. She highlights the importance of innovation in education, urging early exposure to technology. India's government is advancing its tech workforce through the National Education Policy and extensive training initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an address to Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the growing threat posed by deepfake technology and misinformation to democracy and social harmony. She called on lawmakers to seriously deliberate on the misuse of artificial intelligence and its implications.

Murmu emphasized the need for innovation in education, advocating for early exposure to science and technology in schools. She highlighted initiatives like the Atal Innovation Mission and Anusandhan National Research Foundation, which promote research and innovation at the grassroots level.

The President also discussed the government's efforts to prepare a tech-savvy workforce, noting that significant investments are being made to upgrade educational institutions across the nation. Training programs in the semiconductor and artificial intelligence sectors are aimed at equipping youth with skills for future technologies.

